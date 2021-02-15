Ekta Kapoor, Dinesh Vijan, Imtiaz Ali, Nitesh Tiwari and others meet Governor of Jammu & Kashmir to discuss reviving film shoots in the state

MUMBAI: A delegation of filmmakers Dinesh Vijan, Ekta Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali, Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwiny Iyer, Ssanjay Tripathy led by producer Mahaveer Jain called on Lt Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha & Nitishwar Kumar (Principal Secy to Lt Governor), to discuss resuming film shooting in Kashmir.

They met to share ideas & discuss various opportunities to revive Bollywood’s patronage with Kashmir. More films, more web series & more entertaining content must be shot in the valley. Lt Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha were very welcoming of these ideas & assured complete cooperation from the state in this regard.

Filmmakers Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty were part of this discussion via call!