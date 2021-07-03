Eight labourers injured in Ganderbal road accident

SRINAGAR: At least eight labourers were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district early Saturday.

Official sources said that the vehicle carrying labourers from Doda in Jammu region turned turtle at Margund Kanagan on Srinagar-Leh national highway in which eight labourers were injured.

The injured, including driver of the vehicle, were rushed to a local hospital. Later, two of them, who were seriously injured, were referred to S K Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) for specialized treatment, they added.

Police have registered a case and initiated proceedings. (AGENCIES)