Eight killed in lightning strike in Jharkhand

GARHWA (Jharkhand): Eight persons were killed and two others injured in a lightning strike in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district on Thursday, police said.
The incident occurred at in Passi village under Majhiaon police station during a downpour.
Those 10 persons had taken shelter under a tree which was struck by lightning, leading to the death of eight of them.
The two injured were hospitalised. The administration has given Rs 4 lakh to each of the
family of the deceased as compensation, an official release said. (agencies)
