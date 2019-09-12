Eight killed in lightning strike in Jharkhand

GARHWA (Jharkhand): Eight persons were killed and two others injured in a lightning strike in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred at in Passi village under Majhiaon police station during a downpour.

Those 10 persons had taken shelter under a tree which was struck by lightning, leading to the death of eight of them.

The two injured were hospitalised. The administration has given Rs 4 lakh to each of the

family of the deceased as compensation, an official release said. (agencies)