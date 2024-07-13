Eight Crore Jobs Created In Last 3-4 Years; It Has Silenced Those Spreading Fake Narratives: PM Modi

Mumbai, July 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that as per a report by the RBI, eight crore new jobs were made available in the country in the last three to four years, which had silenced those spreading fake narratives about unemployment.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai’s Goregaon suburb after launching and laying the foundation stone for Rs 29,000 crore projects in the road, railway and port sectors in the city, the PM also said small and big investors have welcomed the NDA’s third term with enthusiasm.

People are aware that only the National Democratic Alliance government can provide stability, he said.

“The RBI recently published a detailed report on employment. As per the report, around eight crore new jobs were created in the last three-four years. This figure has silenced those spreading fake narrative on jobs,” Modi said in a swipe at the opposition that had made unemployment a key issue in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

He said there has been generation of employment at a record level in the last four years despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“Those who spread fake narratives are enemies of investment, infrastructure development and enemies of the country’s growth. Their every policy is about betraying youth and stall employment. Now they are getting exposed as people are rejecting their lies,” the PM said.

“Skill development and employment are needed in the country and our government is working in this direction,” he said.

The upcoming infrastructure projects in and around Mumbai will boost connectivity of the city with nearby areas, which ensures better facilities as well as safety for women, Modi pointed out.

The expansion of the metro rail network in the metropolis was going on at a rapid pace, rising from just 8 kilometres ten years ago to 80 kilometres now, while work on 200 kilometres is underway, the PM said.

In Maharashtra, the length of national highways has trebled, adding the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, which will act as a major east-west connector in the northern part of the city, was a fine example of balance between conserving nature and development.

The twin tunnels connecting Thane and Borivali will ensure the distance between the two areas will be covered in the minutes, the PM pointed out.

The transformation of railways is benefitting Mumbai and Maharashtra, he said.

The redevelopment works of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Ajni-Nagpur were happening at a rapid pace.

The new platforms at CSMT and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (two of the main junction of Central Railway in Mumbai), have been inaugurated and will enable the railways to run 24-coach trains, the PM said.

The Centre has also approved the Rs 76000 crore Vadhavan port in Dahanu in Palghar, which will generate 10 lakh jobs, the PM said.

He said Maharashtra has a glorious history, a capable present and the dream of a prosperous future.

It is the state that has a critical role to play in Viksit Bharat as it has power of industry, agriculture, finance sector.

““My aim is to make Maharashtra the world’s big financial powerhouse and to make Mumbai a global fintech capital,” he said.

“Our aim is to improve everyone’s standard of living and make quality of life the best. This is why efforts are being made to better the connectivity of areas close to Mumbai,” the PM added.

The Coastal Road and Atal Setu are now complete, the PM said, and recalled efforts by some to stall the sea bridge.

But now everyone realises how beneficial it is, the PM said about the Atal Setu, the country’s longest sea bridge connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

“Some 20,000 vehicles use it everyday and it is estimated that Rs 20-25 lakh worth of fuel is saved and people take less time to reach Panvel,” the PM pointed out. (Agencies)