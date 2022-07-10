Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated peacefully with religious fervour in Kashmir

Srinagar, July 10: Eid-ul-Azha also known as “Bakar Eid” was celebrated in Kashmir valley with religious fervour and gaiety on Sunday.

Except Jamia mosque in Srinagar, Eid congregational prayers were offered in all major shrines and mosques across the valley. The day passed off peacefully.

The biggest congregational Eid prayers were held at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar, where hundreds of people including men, women and children offered Eid Namaz at 10.30 am.

The Eid congregational prayers were not allowed in the historic Jamia Masjid in down town Srinagar and Eid Gah as a precautionary measure. The gates of the central mosque were closed and security forces in strength were deployed around.

Anjuman Auquaf members had approached the authorities for allowing Eid prayers at Jamia masjid, but the authorities directed to offer before 6.30 in the morning.

A statement of the Anjuman Auquaf said the members were called by authorities and told that as Wakf had declined prayer facilitation at Idgah, if Aquaf wants to conduct the prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar instead, it can be only allowed at the central Jama Masjid if held before 6.30 Am and not after that .

Anjum Auqaf had last week announced that Eid prayers will be held at EIdgah at 9 .00 Am and in case of inclement weather at Jama Masjid Srinagar at that time.

The Auquaf Anjuman had alleged that “ If Eid prayers can be held at other Masjids and shrines under the Wakf board at 10:00 and 11 .00 Am , strange conditions are only being applied for central Jama Masjid , and frivolous excuses being made for not making arrangements at Eidgah by the authorities”.

Members of Muslim community, who are rendering services to pilgrims during Amarnath yatra, also offered Namaz at Baltal Base camp for the Yatries.

Special prayers were held for those who lost their lives in the Friday’s cloudburst which occurred near the Cave shrine of Amarnath.

Namaz was also held at various shrines of the valley including at the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, popularly known as Dastageer Sahab in Khanyar, Naqshband Sahab, Khan-e-Kah-e-Moula, Charar-e-Sharief and Syed Sahab Sonwar peacefully. People also offered Eid Namaz in their respective mosques across the Kashmir valley .

Special prayers were held for the peace, prosperity and tranquility of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha.

In a message, the Lt Governor observed that the festival is an occasion to reaffirm our faith in the unity of humanity and to be charitable towards the poor and disadvantaged.

“May this auspicious festival of Eid-ul-Zuha strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and bring peace, happiness and joy for everyone,” prayed the Lt Governor.

Many political and social leaders of the Jammu and Kashmir also greeted the people on the auspicious occasion. (Agencies)