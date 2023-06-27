Eid A Festival Of Love And Brotherhood, Says LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, Jun 27: Eid is a festival of love and brotherhood that spreads the message of peace and tranquillity, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday.

Sinha made the remarks while speaking to reporters after reviewing the arrangements for Eid-ul-Adha at the Hazratbal shrine overlooking the Dal lake. ”This is a festival of love and brotherhood.

The arrangements for the festival in Jammu and Kashmir have been put in place. I have taken meetings with the administration in which the Waqf Board chairperson was also present. ”We discussed cleanliness, water and electricity supply for the festival. I think this is a festival that spreads the message of peace and tranquillity,” Sinha said.

Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Chairperson Darakshan Andrabi, who accompanied Sinha, said arrangements have been put in place for a happy and prosperous Eid.

”The Lt Governor visited the shrine to review the arrangements. Hazratbal is the face of Kashmir. He reviewed the arrangements for the devotees, who come in the thousands to offer their prayers, so that they do not face any difficulties.

”The Waqf Board is undertaking the cleaning of all the mosques and shrines in the Valley. We want Eid to bring joy as there is peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir now. We want the Eid festival to be celebrated with joy,” Andrabi said.

Eid-ul-Adha, the celebration of Prophet Ibrahim’s sacrifice for his Lord, will be observed in the Union Territory on Thursday.