Eicher Motors appoints Vidhya Srinivasan as CFO

New Delhi, Nov 18: Eicher Motors Ltd on Friday said it has appointed Vidhya Srinivasan as the company’s Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to joining the company, she was with Bata India Ltd as Director-Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Eicher Motor said in a regulatory filing.

Her appointment is with effect from November 18, 2022, it added.

A qualified Chartered Accountant, she has over 24 years of experience in finance, strategy, business planning, legal and commercial functions.

Prior to joining Bata, she had worked with Puma Sports India Pvt Ltd as Executive Director – Finance, Legal & IT and Chief Financial Officer. She also worked with other firms, including Aditya Birla Retail Ltd and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, holding various senior positions, the company said. (PTI)