Efforts towards early disengagement on LAC

I t may be noted with quite satisfaction that while on the one hand, there continued to be positioning of the two armies of China and India on the eastern Ladakh border, face to face rather in an eyeball to eyeball face-off in a state of combat readiness, on the other hand talks between the two giant countries continue to be held to find an amicable solution and that is the encouraging shining light on the end of the dark tunnel. Last round of military level talks had been held between the two countries on November 6, last year where discussions centred on how disengagement process could take place. So far as India’s stand is concerned, it is not only consistent and unchanging but based on the logic of status quo ante position that existed prior to the present standoff which should ultimately work out. Keeping the spirit of resolving issues through talks on January 25, ninth round of talks took place led by the military commanders of both the sides wherein again detailed discussions took place for more than five hours, China getting again the message that it was up to it to take initiative towards de-escalation on friction points so that a nine months long tension on the border was over. However, after the talks concluded, it was known that Chinese troops in Naku La region in Sikkim had indulged in what was described as a ”minor face-off” which was resolved by the local commanders. That reiterates that Chinese troops still indulge in acts of hostilities though now very rare and of minor nature. However, as usual, even after detailed discussions, nothing concrete coming out of the 9th round of talks which should not dampen the prospects of further talks which the two sides agreed to in the meeting. In other words, that denotes talks both at diplomatic as well as military levels would continue. Chinese are still not reconciling with India being so much firm and consistent in its stand in respect of the disengagement process that the same should start simultaneously at all ”friction” points and not on selective basis.