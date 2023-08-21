Efficient management of water key to economic growth: Murmu

NEW DELHI, Aug 21: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said the sustainable development of water resources and their efficient management is the key to water security and economic growth.

Addressing the officers of the Central Water Engineering Services, who had called on the president at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, she said their contribution towards the water infrastructure development by providing engineering solutions will make the country more resilient against natural and man-made water crises.

Murmu said water is the fundamental need for life and civilisations have flourished along the sources of water.

Water resources management has always been an important and challenging task for all generations, the President said.

“Sustainable development of water resources and efficient management of water is the key to water security and economic growth. With greater economic growth and increasing urbanisation and development, there will be need for optimum utilisation of available resources,” she said.

Murmu said the changing trend of climate has already started affecting the water sector.

“Moreover, our country has different topographical and climatic patterns in different regions. Therefore, you are expected to play a key role in adopting a holistic approach to address existing and upcoming challenges. You must emphasise on the development and management of water resources in a sustainable manner,” the President said.

She said the Central Water Engineering Service has been contributing immensely in the field of planned irrigation development.

“The food security of the country is linked to the assured irrigation supply, and our country no longer faces any food crisis. A lot of credit for this also goes to the officers of the Central Water Engineering Services,” Murmu said.

She said the Central Water Commission (CWC) has developed and adopted state-of-the-art technologies for solving water-related problems.

“You should keep exploring the latest technologies in this field. The nation expects you to achieve even bigger milestones through the use of technology and innovation,” she said.

Murmu said the officers of the Central Water Engineering Services have been instrumental in water governance in the country by solving national and regional issues.

“I am happy to know that the CWC has been playing a leadership role in developing the water assets which includes infrastructure for drinking water, irrigation, flood control, hydro power and navigation. These are extremely crucial aspects of integrated water resources management,” she said. (PTI)