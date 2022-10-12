Efficiency in governance to be the hallmark of B2V4

Asks officers to take feedback from public to bring about further improvements

JAMMU, OCTOBER 12: In a meeting with the Administrative Secretaries including Civil and Police administration, Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta remarked that the greater efficiency in governance would be the key motive behind the upcoming fourth phase of the Back to Village (B2V4) programme.

Dr Mehta impressed upon the officers that public feedback about the working of government offices in the local areas shall be a significant component of this outreach programme. He urged them to ask public about the promptness and efficiency of services offered to them by the government departments.

The Chief Secretary stressed on creating awareness among masses about all the online portals and services offered by the government. The officers were asked to display prominently in each Gram Panchayat the name and number of services available online for digital literacy of the villagers. They were urged to saturate certain deliverables in the run up to this programme and debottleneck any major project or scheme implementation.

Dr Mehta also stressed on holding convergence meeting of all the departments at the panchayat level for ironing out any of the issues hindering development in these villages. He called for making it a monthly feature in each Panchayat. He prompted each department and officer to own this initiative and put up their best in meeting all its objectives.

Moreover the Chief Secretary underscored the need of involving common people in some cultural or sporting activity. He said that this opportunity should be availed to take the flagship programmes of Nasha Mukht, Brashtachar Mukht J&K a step further.

Other initiatives talked about by the Chief Secretary to be reviewed by the visiting officers includes the issuance of Golden Cards, Door to Door collection of waste in villages, Swachh Grameen, PMAY-Grameen, saturation of Self Employment Schemes, working of Public Distribution System, Land Passbooks, Digitisation of Revenue Records, Playgrounds in panchayats, Jal Jeevan Mission, functioning of Youth Clubs, Social Welfare and other centrally sponsored schemes.

Earlier the Principal Secretary, Information and Higher Education Departments, Rohit Kansal informed the meeting about the background and objectives of this renewed initiative. He enumerated different aspects to be achieved during this major public outreach programme.

He gave out that the programme is tentatively scheduled to be held in the last week of this month and a Jan Abhiyan is to be held a week before that. He maintained that during this Jan Abhiyan senior officers would visit villages and listen to people and see the achievements about all the above mentioned government schemes and deliverables for smooth conduct of B2V4 programme.