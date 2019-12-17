EEPC India to open chapter in J&K having stakeholders from local industries

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 17: A new chapter of EEPC India will be opened very soon in J&K having the stakeholders from industries in J&K.

This was finalized during a discussion between industry leaders from Jammu and representative of EEPC India (a premier trade and investment promotion organization in India setup and sponsored by Union Ministry of Commerce & Industry) in a workshop organized by Anoo Malhotra, Director Industries & Commerce (I&C), Jammu, at Udyog Bhawan.

The J&K chapter will represent one of the vehicles available for J&K Engineering companies interested in expanding their business globally. Names of around 5-10 manufacturers and industry representatives was nominated for EEPC India, J&K chapter committee members.

The main objective of the chapter will be membership growth and also mobilization of active participation of such chapter members in various activities of EEPC India including promotional events, seminars, policy advocacy, technology centre, raising voice of the industry at the appropriate forum, etc.

During the meeting, officer from EEPC India informed the Industry representatives that under MAI scheme, manufacturers can avail the subsidy offer of the Central Government to explore the new market exports and get benefit of subsidies rate of participation on the National and international fairs.

Besides, the central Government export incentives and schemes like MEIS, EPCG, Duty Drawback, etc were discussed in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Ashutosh Srivastav, president, Bari Brahmana Industrial Association, Lalit Mahajan, Member, Lagu Udyog Bharti, Rajesh Jain, former Chairman of Federation of Industries, Jammu, Annil Suri, Kuldeep Singh and others.