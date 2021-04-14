CBSE 10th board exam cancelled, 12th exam postponed

NEW DELHI : Board Exams for Class 10th have been cancelled and 12th exams have been postponed, said the Union Ministry of Education on Wednesday after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Results of Class 10th will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Class 12th exams will be held later, the situation will be reviewed on 1st June by the Board,” it added.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday said that the decision was made due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

Union Education Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given instruction to cancel the CBSE 10th Board Examination due to COVID -19 Pandemic.

Union Education Minister further said that students of class 10th to be promoted on basis of internal assessment. If student not satisfied with the internal assessment then can give examination once situation will be Normal

“CBSE 12th board examination has been postponed till 31st May. The new date of 12th board examinations will announce after assessment of the prevailing situation of COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Education Secretary, and other important officials earlier today to discuss the issue of CBSE board exams, said sources. (AGENCY)