Education Minister Praful Pansheriya honours 18 luminaries of education sector

SURAT, Sept 7: Eighteen principals, teachers and school trustees were honoured with the Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Education Excellence Award by Minister of State for Education, Praful Pansheriya, recognising their significant contributions to the field of education and their role in shaping the future of children. The award ceremony was organised by Dream High Foundation and WalkEducate. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the country, state and society can only develop when teachers are valued. He cited Finland as an example, where the education system is considered the best in the world. Rajesh Maheshwari, Director of Dream High Foundation, said the Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Education Excellence Award is presented ahead of Teachers’ Day to individuals for their work in education, especially those who have made tireless efforts for the education of children from the underprivileged segments and contributed to shaping future generations through new ideas and innovation. Nitesh Desai, Founder of WalkEducate, said that the award ceremony has been held annually since 2016. This year 18 individuals, including principals, teachers and school trustees, were honoured with the Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Education Excellence Award, on September 1. The event was supported by Yahya Khan of Cognate Inc. And Jay Ruparel of Global Colliance. The award recipients include Jayshree Choradiya, Mahesh Ramani, Sarika Singh, Nagin Chauhan, Rajiv Shrivastav, Chetan Hirpara, Vatsal Bhatt, Rohit Sharma, Bankim Upadhyay, Savji Patel, Dr. G Vijayalakshmi, Sanjay Jain, Dr. Bimal Ramani, Jayant Shukla, Mukesh Patel, Keshubhai Goti, Bharat Nakrani and Yamini Upadhyay. A panel discussion on the issue of screen time for children was also organised as part of the award ceremony. The panellists included Dr. Sanjay Mehta, Dr. Uma Arora, Virang Bhatt, Dr. Chintan Pathak and Bhavika Maheshwari. The event was organised with the support of Scholar English Academy, Primex, Dinesh Rathi, Shakirbhai and Magic Slate. The event was sponsored by Cognate Inc. And Global Colliance. The event was conducted by Sheetal Kasat and Pooja Agrawal. The guests of honour included Naval Rathi, Maxwell Manohar, Deepak Rajguru, Monica Sharma, CA Ravi Chhavchharia, Amit Khandela, Subhash Dawar, Mahendra Tayde and CA Amit Somani. (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). (PTI )