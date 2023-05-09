Education Department Issues Guidelines For Seeking Permission, Affiliation And Recognition Of Private Schools

JAMMU, MAY 09: Section 11 of Jammu & Kashmir School Education Act 2002 provides that no school shall be established, run or maintained without permission of the Competent Authority. The procedure to be followed for grant of permission to such schools is enshrined in Rule (4) of School Education Rules 2010.

Further Section (12) of the said Act provides that only such private schools, which are recognised, shall be permitted to function. These instructions have been issued from time to time for strict compliance by the competent authorities. However, it has been observed that some institutions are still running without permission or undertaking classes/courses for which they have not been permitted in terms of law/rules.

Accordingly, the Education Department has enjoined upon all the private schools/institutions to run only after seeking proper permission from Competent Authority through online portal https://schedujammu.nic.in/pvtschool/.

It has further asked the private schools to impart education for those courses/classes for which they have been permitted under law/rules; Display the recognition and affiliation status issued by competent authority on their sign boards; Register on Adharshila (online monitoring Portal) www.schedujammu.nic.in/adharshila alongwith their recognition/affiliation order and ensure that the error free information of all the students is updated on the portal; get Management Committee Certificate renewed after expiry of every 03 years and recognition/permission/affiliation after expiry of every 05 years.

Further, the department has impressed upon the parents of the students to ensure that the schools in which their wards are seeking admission are recognized affiliated by Director of School Education/Chief Education Officer/JKBOSE/CBSE etc. as the case may be.

Meanwhile, the Chief Education Officers/Zonal Education Officers have been asked to ensure that no un- recognized school is allowed to run within their respective jurisdiction. The CEOs shall also ensure that the schools are undertaking only those classes/courses for which they have been permitted by the competent authority under rules.