Editors Guild slams PCI for ‘perversely arguing’ in favour of media clampdown in J-K

NEW DELHI: The Editors Guild on Tuesday hit out at the Press Council of India’s move to intervene in a case in the Supreme Court over the curbs on communication in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it is “gravely concerned” that the media watchdog is not only failing to speak up for press freedom but is perversely arguing in favour of a media clampdown.

The Guild, in a statement, said it expects the Press Council of India (PCI) Chairman C K Prasad to rescind his “unilateral decision”, apparently taken without consulting Council members, to intercede in the case in the Supreme Court concerning extreme and unrelenting restrictions placed on the media in Jammu and Kashmir. (AGENCIES)