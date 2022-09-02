EDII to join hands with corporates to create10,000 women-led green businesses

New Delhi, Sept 2:The Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) on Friday announced it will join hands with corporates to create 10,000 women-led green businesses across 100 districts in the country in 1,000 days.

EDII is a Centre of Excellence recognised by the government. The institute works in collaboration with government ministries and departments as well as India Inc for the implementation of developmental projects targeting inclusive growth of communities.

EDII Director General Sunil Shukla said the institute has been successfully offering entrepreneurship and skill development training to artisans, weavers, women startup founders and the unemployed, leading to sustainable livelihood options for them.

He opined that rural entrepreneurship has the potential to power over 70 per cent of the Indian economy by imparting the right set of skills to the right set of people.

Raman Gujral, Director, Department of Project (Corporates), EDII, emphasised on the growing requirement for high-end value-added products and services in the market with minimal environmental harm.

“The need for sustainability in business applies to both big corporates and small enterprises. Keeping this in mind, we need to focus on what strategies can be developed for promoting green enterprises and businesses for economic growth and to save the environment. There is a need for newer innovations and eco-friendly practices both in rural and urban sectors,” he said. (PTI)