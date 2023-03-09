ED Raids Houses Of Qazi Yasir, Zaffar Bhat In Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Mar 9: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided the houses of Hurriyat leader Qazi Yasir and Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement chairman Zaffar Bhat, official sources said.

Quoting sources, that the central probe agency along with local police today morning raided the house of Mohammad Akbar Bhat alias Zaffar Bhat, who is the chairman of J&K Salvation Movement, in Bagh-e-Mehtab area of Srinagar.

They said another team of the central probe agency also raided the house of Hurriyat leader Qazi Yasir in Qazi Mohalla area of Anantnag today morning.

He said the raids at both places were going on and further details will be shared accordingly. (KNO)