ED NHIDCL initiates ceremonial blast for breakthrough of Z-Morh Tunnel

GANDERBAL: Breakthrough of one of the two tubes of Z-Morh Tunnel Project of 6.5 km was a hallmark event at Sonamarg today which is a step forward towards the all weather connectivity to the Sonamarg valley.

The ceremonial blast for the breakthrough was done by Gurjeet Kambo, Executive Director (Projects), Regional Office Srinagar, NHIDCL.

Kambo appreciated the efforts of APCO Infratech, the concessionaire, on the yet another milestone achieved while congratulating the people of Sonamarg and the District Administration on the occasion.

He also acknowledged the role of local public for the smooth progress of the project and assured the breakthrough of the main tunnel will also take place within the scheduled time frame.

It was also reiterated by Kambo that once the project is completed, the tunnel will provide seamless connectivity to the tourists travelling to Sonamarg during winters and will also be used for strategic movement.