ED Arrests Mastermind Of 2022 JKSSB Sub-Inspector Exam Paper Leak On Money-Laundering Charge

Jammu, Jun 24: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested the alleged mastermind of the 2022 JKSSB sub-inspector recruitment exam paper leak case as part of a money-laundering investigation, official sources said.

Yatin Yadav, a suspected tout, was arrested in Jammu under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) sub-inspector recruitment exam was held on March 27, 2022.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) case stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR and charge sheet.

Being the “kingpin” of the alleged paper leak gang, Yadav executed a well-crafted plan involving other accused touts based in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir to arrange candidates willing to access the leaked paper against monetary payments ranging from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, the sources said.

Post examination, the payments collected from the aspirants — mainly in cash — were routed to Yadav’s bank accounts, they said.

The ED had earlier attached Yadav’s bank accounts, a company called New Global Fumigation Corporation and assets of some others worth Rs 1 crore as part of its probe. (AGENCIES)