Ecosac launches biodegradable consumer products ‘Ecopath’

New Delhi, Oct 8 : ECOSAC, a brand of eco-friendly shopping bags, has launched ‘Ecopath’ to lead India into a sustainable way of life. “As the name suggests, the brand envisages calling upon citizens to adopt the ‘Eco-path’ for life; calling the eco-conscious citizens dedicated and committed to following the path as ‘Ecopaths’. While 175 countries resolve to end plastic pollution at the UN environment assembly, Ecosac puts its best foot forward to join the global mission, adding a wide range of eco-friendly consumer products under Ecopath,” the brand said in a statement on Saturday. “Ecopath offers eco-friendly alternatives for daily use consumer products to ‘Ecopaths’, who believe in the concept of environmentalism. These products made using responsibly sourced natural and biodegradable raw materials range from coir dishwashing scrub pads, paper stem cotton buds, wooden toothbrushes, tongue cleaners, wooden combs, bamboo straws, wooden shaving brushes, and razors to compostable garbage bags named Kachra sack (which are widely available in all major supermarkets),” the release further added. “We make the world a more dangerous place every single day, ignoring the harm being done to our planet with our appetite for single-use plastic”, said Anil Chowta, Founder and CEO of ECOSAC. “The modern-day market is turning eco-conscious, rather than price sensitive. With Ecopath, we aim at curating quality sustainable solutions for day-to-day needs at an affordable price. We shall be adding 200 new products to our existing range, thereby creating an Eco-path for our patrons, one product at a time,” he added. “We not only want to make sustainable products in more categories in the consumer goods space. But more critically, make our customers stakeholders of sustainable living,” added Ashwath Chowta, Co-Founder, Ecopath, who has been conducting awareness campaigns with the youth at the grassroot level. With presence in 10,000 retail outlets across the country, the brand is now spreading its wings through premium quality products made available in modern trade, regional modern trade, general trade, e-commerce, exports and institutional sales. Currently, their products are available in supermarkets across India as well as GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries. (Agencies)