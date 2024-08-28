ECI Directs Transfer Of Key Police Officers In J&K Ahead Of Polls

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Aug 28: In a move to ensure a fair electoral process ahead of the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the transfer of several key police officers.

As per official sources, the Commission has asked the J&K administration to submit a list of IPS officers to fill up the vacancies created by the transfers, including the posts of SSP Srinagar, SSP Baramulla, SSP Kupwara, and SP Handwara.

An official order detailing these changes is expected to be issued shortly, they said.

The sources have confirmed that the EC has approved the relief of Ashish Mishra, the current SSP of Srinagar, who was transferred to the Delhi Police in June 2023 but faced administrative delays in his relief.

The Commission has also given the nod for IPS officer Nalin Prabhat to serve as the Director General (Operations and Security) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police until September 30, sources further said.

Prabhat, currently on inter-cadre deputation as the Special Director General of J&K Police, is slated to assume the role of Director General of Police on October 1, replacing Rashmi Ranjan Swain.

Furthermore, the EC has extended the inter-cadre deputation tenure of IAS officer Syeed Fakhruddin Hamid, the Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag, for two years, sources said.

It has also been reported that SSP Gurinderpal Singh of Baramulla, SP Dawood Ayoub of Handwara, and SSP Shobhit Saxena of Kupwara have been transferred.

A formal order regarding these transfers is anticipated to be issued soon, added the sources.