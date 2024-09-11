ECI conducts virtual conference to review SVEEP activities, AMFs for electorate in J&K

* 2350 permissions given to parties: CEO

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 10: In order to review the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities organised for the awareness of the voters and the Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFs) to be provided to the electorate ahead of the much awaited Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, the officers of Election Commission of India (ECI) today conducted a virtual conference of District Nodal Officers at district level across the Union Territory.

The meeting was chaired by Santosh Kumar, Secretary SVEEP in presence of Love Kush Yadav, Under Secretary SVEEP and R.K Singh and Aradhana, Senior Consultants SVEEP.

The conference primarily focused on key thematic issues like smooth, efficient and voter friendly services, integration of IT Applications for voter awareness, extensive voter outreach program, Media and Communication strategy, EVM and VVPAT storage related infrastructure, training and capacity building.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Pandurang K Pole, accompanied by Akther Hussain Qazi, Nodal Officer of SVEEP J&K; Sapna Kotwal, Nodal Officer for Media J&K; Namisha Abrol, IT Expert and others attended the conference.

Meanwhile, the respective designated District Nodal Officers for SVEEP also joined the conference through virtual mode at their respective district headquarters.

While taking stock of the activities initiated under SVEEP for voters’ awareness and participation in the upcoming Assembly elections, the ECI officials directed the Nodal officers to focus on technology driven awareness for targeted intervention to enhance the voter turnout in the upcoming Assembly Elections.

ECI officials directed the officers to impart awareness regarding the use of the mobile voter friendly applications including cVIGIL, Know Your Candidate, Suvidha, Voter Helpline App, among others to ensure that the voting experience for the electors all across the J&K UT is easy and smooth.

During the conference, the focus was also laid on establishing ‘Theme Based Polling Stations’ in addition to the Model Polling Stations to attract youth and first time voters. The ECI officials also suggested the officers of Srinagar district to organize an election based Quiz Competition at the famous Lal Chowk which will attract the attention of youth towards the electoral process.

With a focus to enhance women participation in the electoral exercise, the ECI officials directed the Nodal Officers to take sufficient steps in this regard and to ensure an increased voter turnout.

The ECI officials also gave instructions to increase the SVEEP activities to attract the Kashmiri Migrants for polling and focus should be laid to make hassle free arrangements for them at respective designated polling stations across the J&K UT.

Earlier, all the District Nodal Officers showcased the activities undertaken by them through power point presentations during the conference. Directions were given to them by the ECI officials to enhance the SVEEP activities and to make the voters aware regarding the nine AMFs being provided at the Polling Stations for their smooth voting experience.

The Nodal Officers assured that the SVEEP activities will be accelerated at maximum level and efforts will be made to provide the awareness to the electorate so that the voter turnout in the upcoming Assembly Elections will surpass the record voting percentage of recently concluded Lok Sabha Polls.

Meanwhile, upholding the democratic principles of free, fair and transparent elections for the forthcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election, 73.94% permission requests from the political parties and contesting candidates have been accepted since the electoral process commenced in the Union Territory, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K said on Tuesday.

A total of 3178 cases of permission requests were received for General elections to Legislative Assembly in Jammu and Kashmir by various competent authorities, an official statement said, adding that out of these, 2350 permission requests which were completed in all respects were accepted by the Competent Authorities.

Further, 336 requests which were lacking in fulfillment of requisite formalities were rejected, while 241 requests are still under process at the level of various competent authorities to issue the permissions.

“As many as 158 requests are still pending at various levels for want of NOCs etc, while 93 requests were cancelled on the basis of insufficient/incomplete formalities submitted by the applicants in spite of ample time given to them to submit the same,” it said.

Detailing the permissions, the statement said that 217 applications were accepted for door to door canvassing, 28 for Helicopter and Helipad, 33 for Loudspeaker permit, 54 for opening of Temporary Party Office, 20 for pamphlet distribution, 1 for permission of video van (DEO Level), 437 for permission to hold meeting and Loud Speaker, 278 for permission to hold meeting without Loud Speaker, 111 for Permit for Street Corner Meeting and Loud Speaker, 66 for Permit to take out Procession and Loud Speaker, 304 for Rally, 88 for displaying banner and flags, 73 for displaying Poster, Hoarding and Unipole, 79 for Vehicle Permit, 32 for Vehicle Permit (Intra District), and 426 for vehicle with loudspeaker permit.

Additionally, 21 permissions were given for One vehicle for complete Assembly area for the candidate, 11 seeking One vehicle for complete Assembly area for the candidate election agent, and 6 seeking One vehicle per Assembly segment for the party/party worker.

Also, 15 applications seeking Vehicle for star campaigners and party office bearers were accepted, along with 10 Vehicle Permission for transport of campaigning/publicity material by recognized political party and 40 Vehicle Permission for within AC.