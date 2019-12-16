EC seeks report from Jharkhand poll authorities over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Rape in India’ remark

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has sought a factual report from poll authorities in Jharkhand over the “Rape in India” remark of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made at a rally in the poll-bound state last week.

The decision to seek a report came after BJP leaders approached the poll panel against Gandhi for using rape as a tool to target political rivals.

The BJP had demanded action against him.

Official sources in the EC said further action would be contemplated after getting the report.

Addressing an election rally in Godda, Gandhi had taken a jibe at the Modi government over rising cases of crimes against women. (AGENCIES)