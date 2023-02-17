EC: One can file complaints of violation of code of conduct on ‘C-Vigil’ app 

PUNE, Feb 17: In order to strictly follow the model code of conduct and make the election process transparent, the Election Commission of India has provided the facility to citizens to register complaints of code of conduct violations in the constituency on the ‘C-Vigil’ app.

Chinchwad and Kasba Peth Vidhan Sabha constituencies by-election program has been announced and voting will be held on February 26.

Citizens can directly complain about inappropriate behavior violating the code of conduct in both the constituencies through this app, said a press statement issued by District Information office ( DIO) here Friday.

These include complaints of illegal advertisement hoardings, distribution of money to voters, distribution of liquor, display of gifts or lures, threats of any kind of weapons and others.

C-Vigil app has made it easy to take immediate action on complaints. The election administration has prepared a separate mechanism for this. Through this, citizens can play an active and responsible role in conducting free and fair elections. This app can be used till the second day of polling, said the statement.

There is a facility to directly upload photos or videos of complaints as evidence through the app. The app user also has the option to lodge a complaint anonymously. In this mobile number and other profile details are not sent to the app system.

So in case of anonymous complaints, the complainant will not get further status messages, but his complaint will be acted upon, statement added. It is stated in the statement that the information is sent to the Bharari team within five minutes of registering the complaint. The Bharari team immediately inquires about this and submits a report to the Election Returning Officer and the concerned Election Returning Officer immediately takes action against him. (UNI)