EC may announce date of presidential election in coming days

New Delhi, Jun 7: The Election Commission is likely to announce the schedule for presidential poll in the next few days.

The term of President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24 and an election for the next president has to be held before that day, sources pointed out citing Article 62 of the Constitution.

The president is elected by the members of the electoral college consisting of elected members of both houses of Parliament, and elected members of the legislative assemblies of all states including National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The nominated members of either Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha or legislative assemblies of the states are not eligible to be included in the electoral college and therefore, they are not entitled to participate in the election.

Similarly, members of the legislative councils are also not electors for the presidential election.

In 2017, the presidential polls were held on July 17 and the counting took place on July 20. (PTI)