Michael Wazir

Easter Sunday is one of the most festive events among Christians around the world. It commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ three days after his death by crucifixion at Calvary by Romans 30 A.D as written in the Holy Bible. Christ is the foundation of the Christian faith, therefore, Easter Sunday is a holy day for Christendom. It is the greatest of all feast marks the end of the forty days of Lent, a period during which the Christian observe fast and penitence in preparation for the Easter which begins on Ash Wednesday and ends on Easter Sunday.

In the story of resurrection, Jesus Christ gave His life to provide forgiveness, to break down the sinful barriers that people have placed between themselves and God, and to transform selfish people into a loving people.

The most important day of human history i.e resurrection of Jesus Christ from dead after three days The book of Mathew chapter 28:1-6 says now after the Sabbath, toward the dawn of the first week, Mary Magdalene and the other Mary went to see the tomb and behold, there was a great earthquake, for an angel of the Lord descended from heaven and came and rolled back the stone and sat on it His appearance was like lighting, and his clothing white as snow. And for fear of him the guards trembled and became like dead men. But the angel said to the women, “do not be afraid, for I know that you seek Jesus who was crucified. He is not here, for he has risen, Hallelujah

The story of Jesus Christian has been told and retold for the past two thousand year, like new morning the sun rise and as its light give us the new energy and make us fresh, the story of Jesus Christ filled our hearts and minds with everlasting joy and hope, It’s also reminded about the suffering he underwent for humanity, the prize he paid for it. The event is described in the book of Luke in New Testament of the Holy Bible.

In varying ways, all four of the gospels in the New Testament (Mathew, Mark, Luke, and John) state that those who believe in Jesus’ death and resurrection are given “the gift of eternal life,” meaning that those of faith will be welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven” upon their earthly death.

We learn to remain undeterred because of our Lord Jesus Christ has come out victorious over death. He rose as He said; Hallelujah.

It is seen as a special day for spending time with family and friends enjoying delicious food. The most traditional dish is roast lamb which is often followed by a simmer cake (fruit cake) and lots of chocolate eggs, Hot cross buns, which are spiced buns with a sugary cross on top, are popular for Easter. Easter traditions vary from country to country and can differ even within regions of the same country.

Celebrate a traditional

Easter Sunday Church services vary in traditions, depending upon the denomination and style of worship. Most Easter Sunday services follow the church’s standard order of worship, but usually incorporate special hymns and songs, ringing of Church bells. Many churches decorate their worship spaces with Easter lilies or special liturgical banners. Some churches celebrate Holy Communion, while other observes the sacrament of Baptism, which is a symbol of new life in Christ.

Priests wear their best, brightest robes in celebration. If a church had a model of tomb in it from Good Friday, it will be empty with the stone rolled away, as it was on the first Easter Day

In Italy, Pope the high priest of Christian community holds a very huge Mass or Communion service in St Peter’s Square in the Vatican City. where Christians from all over the world come to celebrate this event.

This day remind us that Death is not the end it is just a beginning as Jesus Christ declared to His Apostles that I am the Way, the Truth and the Life ( “Because I Live, you also will live” ( John 14:19) Praise the Lord, what a great hope for us.

Halleluiah Jesus Christ is alive. He is Risen

Amen.