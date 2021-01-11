Earthquake jolts Chenab Valley, tremors felt across J&K

JAMMU: A high intensity earthquake Monday evening shook Chenab Valley districts including Doda, Kishtwār and Ramban while tremors were felt across Jammu and Kashmir.

A high intensity earthquake jolts Chenab Valley at 07:33 pm. The earthquake of magnitude 5.1 jolts Kashmir also.

Meanwhile, District Development Commissioner (DDC) Doda passed on immediate directions to all the Tehsildars and SHOs to report the damages if any in their respective areas.

He also urged people across the district not to panic and to stay safe and follow all safety measures on priority basis.