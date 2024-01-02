Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.9 Jolts Jammu And Kashmir

JAMMU, Jan 2: An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 02-01-2024, 11:33:32 IST, Lat: 32.76 & Long: 74.57, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Jammu and Kashmir, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) posted on X (formerly Twitter).