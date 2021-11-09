Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Manipur’s Ukhrul

Manipur, Nov 9: An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit the Shirui area of Manipur’s Ukhrul on Tuesday morning, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremors were felt around 9.47 am at a depth of 60 kilometres.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 09-11-2021, 09:47:22 IST, Lat: 25.45 and Long: 94.93, Depth: 60 km, Location: 62 km NE of Shirui, Manipur, India,” tweeted NCS.

Earlier on Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Ukhrul in Manipur. (Agencies)