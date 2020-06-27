Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude hits Jammu & Kashmir

NEW DELHI:A mild-intensity earthquake of 4.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Jammu & Kashmir today, said National Centre for Seismology.

The tremors were felt 332 km Northeast of Hanle, Jammu & Kashmir at 12:32:24 (IST), said NCS.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or loss of property.

Earlier, a lower intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Jammu & Kashmir on 14 June, according to NCS’ data.

The quake had struck 90 km east of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, according to the data.

The most recent jolts in the country took place in Mizoram, Gujarat and Delhi.

Delhi has also experienced a few mild tremors in the past days. A low intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hit Rohtak in Haryana on Wednesday, NCS said.

Till now, the national capital and its adjoining regions such as Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram have experienced a total of 18 jolts in the recent past. Of these 8 have taken place in Rohtak. All the recent earthquakes recorded in the Delhi-NCR region were of low to medium intensity. (agencies)