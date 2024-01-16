Earthquake Of 3.6 Magnitude Hits Jammu And Kashmir’s Kishtwar

JAMMU, Jan 16: A minor earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale, hit Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir, on Tuesday, according to National Centre for Seismology. The earthquake occurred at approximately 8:53 am.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 16-01-2024, 08:53:53 IST, Lat: 33.34 & Long: 76.70, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Jammu & Kashmir, National Center for Seismology post on X.