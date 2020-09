Srinagar : An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hit 281 km North of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir at 08:19 am today

An earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter Scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt 281 km North of Gulmarg, at 08:19 am today.

There were no immediate reports of loss of life or damage to property because of the quake. (Agencies)