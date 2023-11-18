EAM Jaishnakar releases 4th edition of Bharat Bhawan magazine in London

London [UK] : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his recent UK visit, released the fourth edition ‘Bharat Bhawan’, a quarterly Hindi magazine of the Indian High Commission in London.

India’s High Commissioner to London, Vikram Doraiwswami, and India’s Deputy High Commissioner to London, Sujit Ghosh, were also present on the occasion.

“@DrSJaishankar during his visit to @HCI_London released the 4th Edition of Bharat Bhawan Magazine,” posted High Commission of India, London on social media platform, X.