E-Challans in Jammu

Sir,

E-Challan in traffic is a new step towards Digital Jammu. In this, one who violates traffic rules receives an online message as challan. Visible offenders are likely to be vulnerable due to this. Pertinently, it ensures transparency and accountability. Besides, any of the infringed acts will not be pardoned.

Installing several Nakas, Traffic Police in Jammu in the course of time has ensured that people adhere to stringent rules. One such example of this is the helmets used on two-wheelers and seat-belts in four wheelers.But it is not entirely satisfactory! People have raised several issues in view of this.

One cannot overlook the fact that if anyone has any medical emergency he/she jumps the traffic light, there should be some compromise with the E-Challans. Moreover, if a parent has to take two children to school on two-wheeler, he/she is likely to receive E-Challan. People say there is need to make sure that Challans are not imposed.Also, E-rickshaws who have recently come into play in Jammu city are also subject to traffic rules. There have been complaints about them at several Nakas and are also facing the problems like E-Challans.

Jammu is getting more digitalized and that digitalization can be conspicuous with E-Challan. This will be hard to overlook that in Metro Cities and Delhi (the capital) these E-Challans are being imposed and no voice is raised against them. One can say it ensures complete traffic discipline and is for our own benefit. But there are several in Jammu who oppose it not just they don’t believe in discipline but it is more like excess of everything which is ultimately bad.

Now when we speak about the GOOD side there are umpteen things which cannot be overlooked. Besides, making you responsible towards traffic and keeping your city fully digitized, E-Challans play a major part in ensuring you are safe.

Sahil Bhat

Subash Nagar