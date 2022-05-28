Dwivedi reviews arrangements for Shri Amarnathji Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 28: Principal Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi today chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat here to review the health care arrangements for the ensuing Shri Amarnathji yatra 2022.

While reviewing the health care arrangements, Principal Secretary directed the officers that it is one of the top priority of the Government to provide quality healthcare to the pilgrims coming for the Amarnath Yatra 2022. He emphasised upon the concerned officers to ensure coordinated heath care is made available to the yatris by Sri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), Health Department, Security forces and various NGOs.

He directed the officers to put in place all the arrangements before the commencement of Yatra including the issue of manpower, logistics and other high tech equipment in place. He directed the concerned to ensure availability of oxygen both portable and non portable at all the Health centres which are established along the route. He also directed the Nodal Officer for the Yatra to immediately follow up the issue of establishing a 100 bedded hospital by the DRDO so that same can be made operational.

The Human Resource for the hospitals needs to be also be arranged well within the needed time frame. The issue of availability of medicines and equipment was discussed and strict directions were issued that all the medicines should be made available to the pilgrims. Meanwhile directions were also issued to streamline the registration of the Yatris by the District Administration.

It was reiterated that the pilgrims should be facilitated at all levels for a seamless and hassle free Yatra. The Food Safety Department was asked to ensure quality food is provided to the Yatris at the langars and food points enroute the yatra. Directions were issued that staff shall be available in all the healthcare institutions especially on the highways and critical points of the Yatra. While reviewing the medical contingency plan, Principal Secretary directed that emergency response system has to be quick and fool proof at all levels and necessary measures should be put in place in this regard. The deployment of Ambulances along the Yatra route was discussed threadbare and directions were issued for keeping the 102 and 108 Ambulance system in a phase of alertness during Yatra.

Deputy Commissioners briefed the Principal Secretary about the arrangements regarding halting centres and the augmentation of health care services that will be put in place. The DCs assured that all the arrangements shall be put in place and staff has been dedicated to ensure smooth conduct of the entire yatra. They informed that halting centres have been identified and health care workers and other facilities have been kept for medical centres.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of Health & Medical Education Department, Additional Chief Executive Officer, SASB, Deputy Commissioners of concerned districts alongwith the CMOs.