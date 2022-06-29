Dwivedi launches App, webpage for tracking health care facilities

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 29: Principal Secretary, Health Medical Education Department (H&ME) Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, today launched the mobile application “yatra22” and webpage www.yatra22.com for tracking health care facilities for pilgrims undertaking Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2022 and to facilitate the identification and tracking of health facilities during emergencies.

The App is available on the Google Play Store and IOS platform and can also be accessed through web browser.

Speaking during the launch of mobile application, Dwivedi said that for smooth facilitation of holy devotees, 150 health facilities have been established from Lakhanpur to Holy Cave by health authorities and it has all been made available on the App with all the coordinates and the distance from the individual accessing the App/portal.

He further said that the Department of Health has also deployed around 1500 highly skilled health personnel for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2022 duties, while as there has been a threefold increase in infrastructure during this year’s Yatra. He added that this has been made to ensure seamless and smooth delivery of health care to the pilgrims by the UT administration.

The Principal Secretary also remarked that mobile application shall subsequently cover all the 3500 health institutions of UT of J&K and asked the officers for mapping entire health infrastructure of J&K through this application so that general masses can be benefited through this mobile app.

Dwivedi also appreciated the department for taking this initiative forward as well as for implementation and the launch of the portal/application in short period.

Pertinently, under the newly launched Mobile App, mobile ambulances network including 102 and 108 ambulance system of more than 200 ambulances has also been mapped through the application and shall also be available in real time for the pilgrims. By pressing one button on the application, the nearest ambulances driver shall get activated and reach that spot which shall also merge with the “Google maps” to give directions and indicate the anticipated time to reach that health facility. The Do’s and Don’ts for the pilgrims have also been incorporated into the application for the safety of the pilgrims.