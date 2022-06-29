Sabzi Mandi area shopkeepers protest for modification in Redevelopment Plan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 29: Seeking modification in the Redevelopment Plan for Sabzi Mandi area in Moti Bazar Jammu, the local shopkeepers held a strong protest demonstration against Jammu Municipal Corporation.

click here to watch video

The protesting shopkeepers raised slogans against the JMC authorities and appealed the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to personally intervene into the matter for rectification in the Sabzi Mandi Redevelopment Plan under Jammu Smart City.

They also took out a march in the area and threatened to continue the protest thus not allowing the concerned authorities to start work, which is scheduled to begin from tomorrow.

The affected shopkeepers claimed that the faulty plan would not serve the purpose of Smart City Project but only act as cosmetic exercise and wastage of funds. “A few shops are being raged to build kiosks whereas we are demanding a review of the existing plan to give the area smart look,” they said.

The protesting shopkeepers alleged that they had approached the JMC Commissioner seeking modification in the redevelopment plan but the officer refused to address their concern. They stressed that the redevelopment plan under Smart City should be aimed to beautify the area and not to waste the funds sanctioned for the same.