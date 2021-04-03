DVC registers record electricity generation of over 38 bn units in FY21

Kolkata, Apr 3: Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC)

On Saturday said it has registered a record electricity generation of 38.41 billion units in the 2020-21 fiscal, overcoming the COVID-19 challenges.

The power generation of the company grew by 3.26 per cent in the last financial year.

The Plant Load Factor (PLF) for FY 21 stood at 62.39 per cent, which was higher than the national average of 53.37 per cent, it said.

PLF is a measure of the average capacity utilisation of a thermal power unit.

The power utility said its PLF was 60.52 per cent in the 2019-20 fiscal.

“The declared capacity of 91.14 per cent for the year is also a record for DVC,” the company added. (PTI)