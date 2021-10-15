Dussehra celebrated in various towns with religious fervour

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 15: Though no major function was held in connection with Dussehra celebrations in Jammu for second consecutive time this year, defying the COVID SOPs thousands participated in Vaijay Dashmi celebrations at Ram Leela Ground Kathua today.

In Jammu, the celebrations of Dussehra which marks victory of good over evil remained a low key affair due to COVID pandemic restrictions and a small function was held at Lakshmi Narayan temple, Gandhi Nagar to continue the tradition where the effigies of Ravan, Kumbkaran and Meghnath were torched to flames by the devotees.

However, the functions were held in traditional way in other towns of Jammu region. In Kathua town, a grand function was held at Ram Leela Ground where thousands of people defying COVID SOPs participated to witness the torching of demon King Ravan, his son Meghnath and brother Kumbkaran.

Besides Kathua, the functions were held in Samba, Bhaderwah, Reasi and other towns of the region in connection with celebration of Dussehra in a traditional way where large number of people participated. People who thronged the venue of the function at respective places watched the torching of effigies of demon King Ravan, Kumbkaran and Meghnath.

The celebration of Dussehra festival was held in Bhaderwah with religious fervour on Friday evening after last year’s simplicity due to COVID-19 restrictions. Members of both Hindu and Muslim communities participated in the function.

The main religious function was held at historical Seri Bazaar, Bhaderwah, where people watched the burning of sky high effigies of demon king Ravan, his brother Kumbhkarana and son Meghnath to mark the culmination of good prevailing upon evil.

On the occasion, a victory march was taken out in the Bazaars with tableau of Lord Rama, depicting the scenes and characters from Ramayana, to mark the return of Lord Rama after killing the demon king.

Dussehra was also celebrated with religious fervour and enthusiasm at Reasi today. A religious function was held at Ram Leela Ground Reasi this evening which was attended by people maintaining COVID SOPs.

In connection with celebration of Dussehra, the functions were held at Kathua town, Lakhanpur, Basohli, Hiranagar, Basholi, Billawar and Ramkot with fervour and gaiety where large number of people watched the torching of effigies of Ravan, Kumbkaran and Meghnath.

At Ram Leela Ground, Kathua where main function was held, former Minister and senior BJP leader, Rajiv Jasrotia was the chief guest. The function was presided over by president of the Ramleela Committee, Divinder Singh Gandotra while DC Kathua Rahul Yadav and SSP Kathua, Romesh Chander were the guests of honour. In connection with the celebrations, a Shoba yatra was taken out in Lakhanpur by the people.

Dussehra was also celebrated at Samba and other towns in the district with religious fervour and gaiety by the people. A large number of people participated in the celebrations maintaining COVID SOPs.