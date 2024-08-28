Dumper Plunges Into Gorge In J&K’s Ramban; Driver Killed

By
Daily Excelsior
-
BANIHAL/JAMMU, Aug 28:  A 40-year-old dumper driver was killed when his vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Wednesday, police said.
  The accident took place around 8 am near Hanjoos on under construction Siran-Sirachi link road in Khari tehsil, said a police official.
The driver Mohammad Iqbal Khan, a resident of Chanpa village of Batote, was found critically injured by the rescuers and was taken to sub-district hospital Banihal, the officials said.
The driver succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to the Government Medical College hospital Anantnag for specialized treatment, they said. (Agencies)
WhatsApp Icon Follow our WhatsApp channel