Dulloo reviews progress on implementation of IFAD project across J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 19: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo today chaired a meeting to discuss the progress achieved on implementation of International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD) project as well as setting up of Project Monitoring Units (PMU’s) across J&K at Civil Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor, SKUAST Kashmir, Prof. Nazir Ahmad; Secretary in APD, Shabnam Shah Kamili; Country Coordinator, IFAD, Meera Mishra, representative of SKUAST Jammu, Technical officers of APD and other concerned officials both in person and through video conferencing.

Addressing the officers, Atal Dulloo emphasized upon the officers to focus on production and productivity of agriculture sector by introduction of precision farming, mechanisation, high yielding short duration crops and other technological interventions so that the desired objectives under IFAD are achieved across Jammu and Kashmir.

Dulloo highlighted that the IFAD is offering significant support through this project for the holistic development of Agriculture sector across J&K and we must utilise this opportunity to meet the desired objectives as envisaged under the IFAD project. He called upon the officers to maintain close coordination and synergy with the management of IFAD so that the project is implemented successfully on the ground.

The ACS underlined that the IFAD project is very vital for the upliftment of marginal farmers and workers, therefore the department should create an ecosystem for community specific enterprise and strengthen the support system as well as financial inclusion among them as specified in the IFAD project. He called upon the officers to focus on niche crops having maximum chances of exporting so that the financial conditions of marginal farmers are uplifted.

Dulloo further exhorted upon the officers that Incubation centres for Human Resource development, quality control mechanism, infrastructure for branding, marketing and skill development should be established so that the desired outcome of project is achieved. He also called upon the officers that the partnerships between various institutions for capacity development of farmers should be formed by involving Panchayat Raj Institutions so that they are provided required training for the same.

During the meeting, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST Kashmir, gave a brief overview on the progress achieved under the IFAD project, highlighting that the agriculture sector has tremendous potential for uplifting the conditions of rural people as well as for the streamlining of rural economy.