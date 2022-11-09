Dulloo reviews ODOP Scheme, status of Lumpy Skin Disease

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 9: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo today reviewed the progress under the Prime Minister’s Formalization of Micro Food Enterprises (PMFME), One District One Product (ODOP) scheme.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of Agriculture Production Department in hybrid mode, besides the District Nodal Officers, District Resource Persons and representatives of Financial Institutions of J&K Bank.

Special Secretary Agriculture Production Department (State Nodal Officer), Mohammad Farooq Dar gave a detailed presentation during the meeting wherein it was informed that 437 applications were submitted of which loans in 102 cases amounting to Rs 964 lakh has been sanctioned by J&K Bank and other financial institutions in favour of the Food Processing Entrepreneurs.

He also gave the details of capacity building initiatives taken by SNA for the beneficiaries and also the details of the promotional activities to be undertaken were also shared.

Additional Chief Secretary directed that the District Nodal Officers/ DRPs shall ensure submission of at least 10 applications per month and sanction of at least 5 cases per district from the Financial Institutions in order to meet aggregate target of 552 set by the Ministry of Food Processing Industry Govt. of India (MoFPI).

Dulloo instructed that all District Nodal Officers and lead Bank Managers shall be held accountable for sanction of loans. It was also informed in the meeting that the District Nodal Officers are facing challenges with respect to sanction of loans from the JK Bank and other Financial Institutions.

He asked the bank representatives and DNOs of Reasi and Udhampur to submit the details of cases to the State Nodal Agency, which have been rejected by the Banks for detailed analysis and taking corrective measures.

The ACS was also directed JKHMPC and JKAGROS to ensure implementation/setting up of Common Incubation Center for Honey in Ramban and two Common Infrastructures, one each at Chadoora, Budgam and Samba for Jammu Division after proper and due diligence with respect to new guidelines issued by the Ministry in this regard.

JKHMPC was instructed to expedite outsourcing of the completed CIC’s and furnishing utilization certificate to the SNA for necessary reconciliation with the Ministry.

Later, the Additional Chief Secretary, also chaired a meeting to review the status of Lumpy Skin Disease in Jammu and Kashmir.

The ACS took district wise review on the present status of the lumpy Skin disease besides elaborating on controlling measures being taken up like vaccination, use of medicines, procurement of vaccines, sample collection for testing through a presentation. ACS stressed upon the officers to complete a 100% target to vaccinate Lumpy Skin animals in every district to control the disease as early as possible.