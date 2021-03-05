Dulloo launches online ANM portal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 4: In order to create and maintain digital repository of health records, the Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education, Atal Dulloo today launched ANMOL (ANM OnLine) application along with distribution of tablets among the Auxiliary Nursing Midwives (ANMs) of the department.

The program was organised by National Health Mission in collaboration with Government Medical College, Jammu. The ceremony was attended by Mission Director, NHM, Choudhary Yasin; Principal, GMC Jammu, Shashi Sudan Sharma; Director General, H&FW, Dr Saleem ur Rehman; Director Health Jammu, Dr Renu Sharma besides other health professionals and field staff.

On the occasion FC, Health applauded the efforts of Mission Director, NHM for applying this revolutionary initiative in a short span of time. He urged for making best of this opportunity to take health care system further ahead in J&K. He further asked the field staff to utilize the gadgets received by them to get acquainted about latest trends in health care found across the world.

He also asked the ANMs to first understand the functioning of this application well to utilize it fully as envisaged by its designers. He exhorted upon them to go through all the informative material available on this app and apply it while delivering in the field. He asked them to use all the facilities available in the application to percolate the benefits down to the end users.

In his presentation the Mission Director, NHM threw light on different aspects of this initiative. He informed that ANMOL empowers ANMs, frontline health workers in carrying out their day to day work efficiently and effectively. ANMOL allows ANMs to enter and update the service records of beneficiaries on real time basis. This will thus ensure more prompt entry and up gradation of data as well as improve the data quality and accountability.

It was further given out that around 4445 tablets with preloaded ANMOL application would be distributed among all the ANMs of J&K. It was said that it would make the job of ANMs regarding Pregnant ladies, lactating mothers and children easy and up to date. Besides reducing the chances of any untoward mishap at the village level by helping in identification and tracking of high risk pregnancies and children with low birth weight. It was given that it would thus help in reducing the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) and Infant Mortality Rate (IMR).

The key feature of the portal is that it works in offline mode thus well suited for remote areas with low internet connectivity. It caters well to both Rural and Urban area having improved coverage with real-time registration and service delivery being faster & efficient. ]

It is easy to understand thus user friendly, having multilingual support for localization. Transform physical registers in to digital format therefore saves time &reduces effort. It has audio-visual counselling on important health issues of pre-natal, immunization and child care. Dashboard reports for real-time monitoring bearing paperless registration, a step towards digitalization notifications, alerts and referral features, as was given in the function.