Ducati says will come out with 12 new BSVI-compliant motorcycles this year

MUMBAI: Italian superbike maker Ducati on Wednesday unveiled its expansion plans in the domestic market, saying it will come out with as many as 12 motorcycles including new and BSVI-compliant models this year.

The new offering will include all-new models like Multistrada V4, Streetfighter V4, Monster, SuperSport 950 and the Scrambler Nightshift along with updated versions with BS-VI engines, the bike maker said in a statement.

The year 2020 saw coronavirus-induced disruptions in the business, due to which all planned new launches were delayed. However, a positive end to 2020 on the back of three BSIV-compliant bikes in quick succession allows the company to look towards the future with confidence, it said.

Ducati will introduce 12 new motorcycles in 2021 which will all be BSVI-compliant, starting with Scrambler Icon which has been upgraded to comply with BSVI norms, the company said.

Bookings for the BS-VI Scrambler Icon and Scrambler Icon Dark are now open, which can be made through the nearest dealerships at an initial payment of Rs 50,000, it said.

“2020 has been unforeseen for the entire country with operations coming to a standstill. (AGENCIES)