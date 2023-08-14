DSRS organizes lecture on ‘Unsung Heroes of J&K’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: On the eve of Independence Day, the Department of Strategic and Regional Studies (DSRS), University of Jammu, organised a lecture on “Unsung Heroes of Jammu and Kashmir”.

The lecture started with paying tribute to the Bharat Mata by the JU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Umesh Rai, who was chief guest on the occasion. Director DSRS, Prof Virender Koundal, introduced theme of the Lecture and highlighted the journey and future projections of the department alongside emphasizing the achievements of last 10 months and so.

In his inaugural address, Prof Umesh Rai suggested few areas to strengthen the Defence and Strategic Studies research in the department and motivated the students to get associated with the department faculty in the research projects.

Dr Madulika Singh, Speaker of the day and Sr Assistant Professor of History, delivered the lecture, which was based on her extensive research as a Principle Investigator on “Unsung Heroes of J&K and Ladakh”, a project funded by Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

She made an elaborate presentation on the “Unsung Heroes of Jammu and Kashmir” by highlighting the role of more than one hundred unsung heroes of J&K and Ladakh who had participated in India’s freedom struggle in many ways. It is very strange to note, Dr. Madulika emphasised, the people of J&K and Ladakh are unaware of the sacrifices made by people of this region to get freedom from Britishers.

Thereafter, Prof Naresh Padha, former Dean Academic Affairs, delivered the presidential address in which he timelined the role of J&K’s key personalities and how the DSRS is working hard to bring all issues pertaining to the these aspects along with defence and strategic studies at the local, national, and global levels.

Prof Arvind Jasrotia, former Registrar; Prof Prakash Anthal, Dean Student Welfare; Prof. Pawnesh Abrol, Prof Avtar Singh Jasrotia, Ajmer Singh and others attended the lecture.

The event was anchored by Dr Mohd Monir Alam and the vote of thanks was delivered by Dr Surinder Mohan of the DSRS. This program was also attended by the department faculty Dr Ganesh Malhotra and Dr Ranjan Sharma.