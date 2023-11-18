DSRS JU organizes seminar on ‘Socio-Cultural Dynamics of Tribal Communities’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 18: Department of Strategic and Regional Studies (DSRS), University of Jammu (JU), in collaboration with Tribal Affairs Department of J&K, today organized a one-day seminar on “Socio-Cultural Dynamics of Tribal Communities” as a part of Janjatye Gourav Divas celebrations in the seminar hall of the Department.

The Seminar was started by lighting of the lamp and paying tribute to the Bharat Mata by the chief guest Prof Neelu Rohmetra (Dean Research Studies JU and formerly Director IIM-Sirmour), Director DSRS Prof Virender Koundal, Mushir Mirza (Director, Tribal Affairs Department J&K), Dr Abdul Khabir, Deputy-Director Tribal Affairs Department, Dr Javed Rahi (prominent writer) and other dignitaries.

Prof Virender Koundal introduced the theme of the seminar. Thereafter, Prof Neelu Rohmetra presided over the inaugural session while emphasizing on tribal affairs focus of the Government. She stressed that the University will encourage research on tribal affairs and expected the academia would take initiatives to submit their proposal related to this theme for wide spectrum of research.

Later, Dr Abdul Khabir provided an overview about the role tribal research institute and its mandate. He encouraged the researchers to submit their tribal research oriented proposals for generous grant to the Tribal Affairs Department J&K.

In the end, Dr Javed Rahi beamed his viewpoint on tribal by providing historical basics on the subject matter. He also chaired the second session and invited Dr Nagina Kousar, Dr Bhushan Kumar, Dr Ganesh Malhotra and Dr Mohd Monir Alam to present their views on the theme of the seminar.

Faculty members of the DSRS, including Dr Mohd Monir Alam, Dr Surinder Mohan, Dr Ganesh Malhotra, Dr Ranjan Sharma, Dr Tarseem Singh and many eminent academicians, journalists, member of the civil society and students attended and participated in the seminar.

Dr Mohd Monir Alam presented the vote of thanks while Dr Ganesh Malhotra conducted the proceeding of the seminar.