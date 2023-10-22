DSEJ, NCPCR organize workshop on elimination of corporal punishment in schools

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 21: Directorate of School Education Jammu in collaboration with the National commission for protection of child rights (NCPCR), New Delhi has successfully concluded a MOE-approved, workshop on ‘Elimination of Corporal Punishment in Schools’ at Government Polytechnic College, Jammu.

About 120 participants including Principals, Vice Principals, Sr. Lecturers, Lecturers, Headmasters, Masters and Teachers from both government and private schools attended this workshop.

The workshop was aimed at sensitizing Heads of schools and teachers to adhere to the guidelines of the Ministry of Education and NCPCR regarding the elimination of Corporal punishment occurring in any form viz: ‘physical punishment,’ ‘mental harassment’, and discrimination in schools.

Ashok Sharma, Director, School Education Jammu in his message to the participants called upon all the stakeholders to ensure a blanket ban on any form of corporal punishment in schools. He apprised the participants about various initiatives of the Directorate of School Education Jammu to ensure the safety and security of children as per the guidelines of NEP 2020, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, NCPCR etc.

Dr. Geetanjali, a renowned Psychologist and NCPCR Representative, Dr. Romesh Sharma, Counselling Cell, DSEJ and Vaishali Singh Sr. Academic Officer at SCERT Jammu acted as resource persons for the workshop and deliberated in detail about various topics viz: Understanding the provisions of the Section 17 of the RTE Act, 2009 and other related Acts, Perceptions on Corporal Punishment, Long-term Consequences of Corporal Punishment, Legal provisions against corporal punishment, the Role of NCPCR and SCPCRs in eliminating corporal punishment, Guidelines for Affirmative Action in Schools Towards Positive Development of Children Accountability and Multi-sectoral Responsibility were deliberated upon in detail.