Dry Weather With Scattered Showers Forecast In J&K

SRINAGAR, Feb 4: Weatherman on Saturday forecast mainly dry weather for the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir with very light rain and snow at one or two places in northern Kashmir.

Quoting a meteorological department official, that there was a possibility of scattered light rain and snow during the subsequent two days.

Amid cloud cover, the minimum temperature saw an increase except at a few places with Srinagar recording a low of 0.4°C against minus 0.6°C on the previous night. Today’s minimum temperature, he said, was above normal by 1.1°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of minus 3.0°C against minus 2.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 0.9°C against minus 1.5°C on the previous night and it was 5.2°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.8°C against minus 2.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 5.5°C against minus 7.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.1°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 1.8°C against minus 0.8°C on the previous night and it was 4.1°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 8.9°C against 7.2°C °C on the previous night. It was 0.5°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 1.8°C (above normal by 1.0°C), Batote 5.8°C (above normal by 3.7°C), Katra 9.5°C (2.5°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 2.4°C (3.0°C above normal).

Leh and Kargil in Ladakh district recorded a low of minus 8.0°C and minus 13.2°C respectively, the official said. While Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 21 has ended, Kashmir is under the grip of a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’. It will be followed by a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.