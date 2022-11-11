Dry weather with generally clear sky likely in J&K: MeT

SRINAGAR, Nov 11: The Meteorological (MeT) department on Friday forecast dry weather with generally clear sky in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

The weather was generally cloudy on Thursday.

“Dry weather with generally clear sky is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhie, Srinagar recorded 3.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 4.2 and Gulmarg minus 3.2 degrees as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass town and Leh in Ladakh region registered minus 8.6 degree while Kargil had minus 4.3, while Jammu clocked 10.6, Katra 10.4, Batote 4.9, Banihal 5.2 and Bhaderwah 1.7. (AGENCIES)