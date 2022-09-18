Dry weather likely in J&K during next 24 hours: MeT

JAMMU, Sep 18: Weather was partly cloudy in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours and the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Sunday that the same is likely to continue.

“Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Jammu had 21.5, Katra 19.2, Batote 12.9, Banihal 10.6 and Bhaderwah 11.9 as the minimum temperature.

Srinagar had 12.4, Pahalgam 6.1 and Gulmarg 6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh had 1.4, Kargil 11.6 and Leh 3.5 as the minimum temperature.